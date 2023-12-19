ABU Legal Division ‘Calls for Nominations for IPLC Award’ 2024

Nominations are being invited from members for the “ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Awards” (IPLC) to be presented at the up-coming ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee Meeting. ABU Legal Division, has relaxed the entry requirements to encourage as many members to participate.

The winner & the runner-up will receive a certificate and trophy at the IPLC forum on March 7, 2024.

All the nominations will be read out at the IPLC meeting on March 6.

Last date to submit the nomination is 15 February 2024 .

. Theme for 2024 IPLC ‘Legal and Ethical Issues Related to Generative AI for Media & Broadcasters’.

According to the ABU Legal, the jury is comprised of eminent academics, lawyers, and an in-house counsel of a prominent company in Malaysia.

Meanwhile, ABU Legal is also calling on members, who have undertaken any legal, and policy work to promote the rights and interests of broadcasters to submit the briefs (800 words). The 30th ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee meeting will be held from March 6-7, 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Registration is on-going https://www.abu.org.my/eventer/30th-abu-intellectual-property-legal-committee-ex-copyright-committee/edate/2024-03-06