Entries now open for 2024 Asiavision Awards

ABU News announces the opening of early entries for the 2024 Asiavision Awards.

Members are invited to submit their works across nine categories until the final deadline on 15 May 2024.

The competition, aiming to honour journalistic excellence, allows submissions from items uploaded between 01 June 2023 and 30 April 2024. With the deadline for last year’s entries set for 26 February 2024, participants have the opportunity for amendments until the awards cycle concludes on 30 April 2024.

Categories include:

Best news story (up to 4 minutes)

Best breaking news coverage

Best disaster coverage

Best international news reporting

Best sports report

Best reporting on climate change and sustainable development

Best reporting by a small newsroom

Best coverage of an issue of public interest

Best reporter package

The awards ceremony will take place at the Global News Forum in Bangkok on 18 July.