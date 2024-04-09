Have your say on The Future of News

All staff at all ABU members are invited to take part in a survey on The Future of News.

The survey looks at the current priorities of newsrooms, the issues driving change and the capacity of newsrooms to adapt to new platforms, audience behaviours and responsibilities.

It also asks respondents about the role, recruitment and retention of journalists, changing skill sets, and ways to future-proof newsrooms.

The results will be analysed for The Future of News report, to be launched at the Global News Forum in Bangkok on 17-19 July.

ABU Director of News, Deborah Steele, says the results will help newsrooms respond to rapid change and identify new opportunities.

The online survey is on the ABU News/Asiavision department page on the ABU website. Please complete the survey by 30 April.