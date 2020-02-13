PBC Pakistan and Govt set to launch mobile phone app to facilitate people in Islamabad

In a bid to facilitate citizens, the district administration of Islamabad has finalised its strategy on Wednesday to introduce a new application – the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) app that will integrate services of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Police and Metropolitan Corporation.

As per details, the new ICT app, formulated by the National Information Technology Board (NITB) upon the instructions of Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed, will be rolled out in the next few days.

“The app is being put to use to lessen the burden on the various institutions in line with the austerity policy of the incumbent government,” Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqat said, adding that the ICT app will aim at providing facilities to the people through their mobile phones.

“The Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, a government department under the ministry of information and broadcasting, has introduced a comprehensive programme for facilitating the citizens by resolving their issues,” he explained.