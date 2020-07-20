TRT Hosts famed Iranian Director

The Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT) hosted renowned Iranian director Asghar Farhadi during the 12 Punto TRT Screenplay Days festival earlier this week.

Farhadi met an audience for a live broadcast to talk about cinema, directing and storytelling that was moderated by director Faysal Soysal.

He said there are two types of directors: “One are director who have their own manifesto, troubles and ideologies; they set out to make films to tell their own intention. Other directors or producers do not think what the film will tell.”

Fahradi said a successful director first considers the values of the past, such as childhood memories, when making a movie.