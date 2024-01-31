Pacific Media 2034: Charting course for the next decade

The 2024 Pacific Media Partnership Conference (PMPC) will take place in the Australian city of Brisbane, known as Meeanjin by traditional owners the Turrbal people.

On the agenda are story sovereignty, journalism in an age of social media, emergency broadcasting, and what the region needs in its next generation of media leaders.

According to ABU Radio, the conference will also return to the conversations started in 2023. Some of these include coordinating donor funding, women in leadership, and measures to protect journalistic and media freedom. The head of ABU Radio, Olya Booyar says, attendees at the PMPC work on practical issues with workshops, masterclasses, expert guests and working groups, plus formal and informal networking.

PMPC 2024 https://www.abu.org.my/pmpc2024-registration/ is being hosted at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s headquarters in Brisbane.